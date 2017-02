Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo has warned political farmers to stay clear of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme of the state, to avoid being jailed for default. Okorocha gave the warning on Thursday in Owerri while launching the training and input distribution to rice farmers participating in the programme. Represented by Iyke Njoku, the Special Adviser…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.