Steer clear of ‘political dead woods,’ Olapade Agoro warns Obasanjo

The National Chairman, National Action Council, Olapade Agoro has warned former President Olusegun Obasanjo to steer clear of some politicians whom he called “immaterial political dead woods”.

Agoro in a statement titled, ‘Time now for Olusegun Obasanjo to employ dues ex machine, saying good night, good bye’ declared that it makes mockery of Obasanjo’s global respect and his much talked ‘Coalition of Nigeria Movement’ , to become suddenly a travelling companion of Olu Falae’s Social Democratic Party (SDP).

He added that though nothing is expected to come out of a dry pot of knowledge, it is highly stunning and embarrassing to hear that the same Olusegun Obasanjo was alleged busy wooing the likes of Senate President Bukola Saraki, House of Rep Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Governor of Sokoto Aminu Tambuwa with Jerry Gana and Tunde Adeniran into the fold of his new found Third Force, the SDP.

Speaking further said though one can vouch for the political value content of Jerry Gana as a mega force politically , Tunde Adeniran on the other hand is unknown apart from being a Minister of Education.

The NAC Presidential candidate while warning the former President to steer clear of the duo and other “invaluable politicians” informed that it becomes highly disturbing and nauseating to find our highly revered Olusegun Obasanjo compatriots of the like of Nelson Mandella, Mahtama Gandi John F. Kennedy now dancing widely like a mad man swimming in the mucky water of Nigeria politics and riding a ‘No brake – No jam vehicle around the Nigeria political scene of shame.

Agoro said in the statement that “It smacks nonsense innuendo for those like OBJ celebrating the likes Jerry Gana and Tunde Adeniran who recently jumped the fence into the Social Democratic Party.

“It becomes a no good show bed room romancing story for Olusegun Obasanjo now attempting rubbing pain killing balm to the wounds and lasting pains he made Olu Falae to bear as a result of the painful outcome of the 1999 Presidential election fought only between him Olusegun Obasanjo of PDP and Olu Falae of the AD.

Akinremi Feyisipo, Ibadan