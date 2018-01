Sterling Bank Plc has appointed Abubakar Suleiman (Abu) as its new management director/chief executive officer (CEO) effective March 31, 2018. Suleiman is currently the Executive Director, Finance & Strategy, a role he has occupied since May 2012. Suleiman will be succeeding Yemi Adeola, who is the bank’s founding director and long-serving Chief Executive Officer who…



