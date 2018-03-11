Stimuno partners Chi Pharmaceutical to provide medical care to Ofada community

Dexa Medica, makers of Boska, has partner with CHI pharmaceutical to boost the body immune system of the people in Mowe Ofada community in Ogun state through their ‘pain free day initiative’.

The pain free day event was attended by over 1,000 people from the Ofada communities as attendees were educated on the benefits of having a strong body immune system.

“This pain free day edition is specially designed to introduce Stimuno brand to consumers so that they can strengthen their immune system and avoid unnecessary breakdown,” Tunde Ojedokun, senior brand executive Dexa Medica said in a statement made available to BDSUNDAY.

“The brand works in all cases whether in sickness (for example immuno suppression, Adjunct in Hepatitis treatment, Adjunct in HIV treatment, cancer, tuberculosis and other infections) or health,” Ojedokun said.

According to Stimuno, from qualitative findings, it was observed that consumers are faced with a lot of health challenges ranging from stress, recurrent infections such as frequent malaria attacks, diabetes, hypertension, kidney stone, liver damage, immuno-compromised disease such as HIV, tuberculosis that could all be treated with Stimuno.

The pain free day initiative provided the opportunity for consumers to see health experts. Also, some residents in the community where provided with eye checks and free eye glasses.

Besides rendering free health services, the team also leveraged on the opportunity to educate consumers on how to live stress-free while at their various duties.

Anthonia Obokoh