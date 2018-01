Nigeria’s equity market has recorded a whooping N1.7trillion gain in market capitalisation within just eight (8) trading days into 2018, a development which defies most analysts’ short-term outlook. The Nigerian bourse main Index rose to above 43,000 points (43,041.54 points) on Thursday, a level last seen in October 2008, after local and foreign funds bought shares…



