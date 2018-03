Stories by Iheanyi Nwachukwu The Nigerian equities market rounded off last trading week on a positive note, despite mixed closes witnessed within the week. Stocks listed on the Nigerian bourse recorded cumulative gain of N104billion in the trading week to Friday March 9, 2018. The Year-to-Date (YtD) returns stood Friday at 12.88percent as market performed…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.