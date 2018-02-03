Stocks record over N320bn in weekly gain

Iheanyi Nwachukwu

Stock investors returned to Lagos Customs Street in the trading week to February 2 in continuation of their bargain hunting attitude.

Most listed Nigerian stocks still trade at prices below their book value while a few stocks still trade at prices below recommended target price.

As demand remained high at the Nigerian bourse in the trading week under review, the value of listed equities increased by N328billion to N16.019trillion as against N15.691trillion recorded at week-open.

Analysts say despite pockets of sell-off seen recently at the Nigerian bourse, there remains a pool of untapped potential in the stock market.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All Share Index (ASI) which opened last week at 43,773.76 points rose to 44,639.99 points on Friday, which indicates 1.98percent gain week-on-week (WoW).

The Nigerian stock market’s Year-to-Date (YtD) returns currently stands at +16.73percent well ahead of other African markets.