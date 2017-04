A cross the West Africa Region, there are encouraging signs that the prospect of gas has a flourishing future. From Côte d’Ivoire to Ghana, down to Nigeria there are huge gas finds which when developed, put the region in good stead. Statistics indicate that Nigeria remains very strong in terms of gas production as production…



Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon) This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.