JOHESU ‘technically’ on strike until circular FG’s release

Barely 12 hours after suspending the two week old nationwide strike “in principle,” Joint Health Workers Union (JOHESU) says the industrial action continues “technically” until Federal Government release the circulars on Tuesday.

According to the Union, five circulars are expected to be issued by Federal Ministry of Health on Tuesday in line with agreement reached by the parties at the conciliatory meeting chaired by Stephen Ocheni, Minister of Labour and Employment.

The circulars are on: implementation of internship training to be issued within one week; upward adjustment of CONHESS salary scale to be issued within five weeks; circular on skipping of CONHESS 10; circular on Same Scale Promotion to be issued within one week; and Federal Ministry of Health should ensure that the office of Head of Civil Service of the Federation circularize the amended sch!e of service for Nurses and other professionals within one week.

Josiah Biobelemoye, JOHESU President who spoke on Sunday, after an enlarged National Executive Council (NEC) comprising leaders of various affiliates, disclosed thst the strike can only be called off if three out of the five affiliate unions voted in support of the agreement signed with Federal Government.

He affirmed that Federal Government has commenced the payment of promotion arrears to beneficiaries in various institutions, hence called on members to report status of payments in their respective health institutions to their various parent unions for collation and necessary follow-up.

While responding to questions on the rationale behind the Wednesday timeline for the likely suspension of the industrial action, Biobelemoye noted that the commitment given at the venue of the conciliatory meeting was to give rays of hope to Nigerians.

Biobelemoye who admitted that the strike is on technically, stressed that the Union delegation resolved to suspend the strike in principle considering the commitment demonstrated by Chris Ngige Minister of Labour and Employment and Stephen Ocheni, Minister of State for Labour and Employment.

The JOHESU helmsman who noted that the credibility of the Union is never in doubt noted that decision to refer the agreement to NEC of the affiliate unions was based on laid down principles.

He added that the JOHESU NEC lacks the power to suspend or call off strike action at the venue of the negotiation, “even if you have met all the conditions.”

He maintained that copies of the five circulars to be issued by Federal Ministry of Health will be presented to the NEC of the five affiliates adding that the commitments shown by Federal Government’ negotiation team to ensure that the strike does not continue was insufficient to suspend the strike.

Biobelemoye who noted that the Unions would have “continued the strike as long as government wants us to stay, but suspension of the strike in principle alone is enough hope for the people.”

Recall that Federal Government negotiation team and JOHESU had on Saturday, reached agreement on 14 issues raised by the unions.