Peter Ndegwa, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Guinness Nigeria Plc notes in this interview that the multinational looks beyond its commercial interest, investment, paying dividends and returns to shareholders, writes Iheanyi Nwachukwu. What factors underscore your numerous initiatives and campaigns targeted at responsible drinking? Guinness is a household name, it is a brand that is known…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.