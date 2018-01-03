Suicide bomber kills 11 people in mosque attack

One day after herdsmen slaughtered more than twenty persons in Benue state in central Nigeria, a suicide bomber has killed eleven people in an attack on a mosque in the northeast of the country.

The northeast is the epicentre of the conflict with Islamist insurgency Boko Haram, and the two incidents raise the prospect of a very bloody start to the new year in Africa’s most populous country analysts say.

Reports say the bomber hit the mosque in the town of Gamboru in Borno state, near Nigeria’s border with Cameroon, during dawn prayers, said Ali Mustapha, an aid worker, and Lawan Abba, a resident.

The attack bears the hallmarks of Boko Haram, a jihadist group which frequently uses suicide bombers, often women and girls, to attack crowded public spaces such as mosques and markets.

On Monday suspected Fulani herdsmen invaded five communiites in Benue state, killing more than 30 with many more wounded.