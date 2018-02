A Franco-phone African Insurance Group, SUNU has bought substantial equity (67 per cent) of Equity Assurance Company Liberia Ltd. At the same time, the company has also completed similar acquisition of Equity Assurance Ghana. This represents a total of $1.389, 540 million shares bought by the group. The acquisition has given the SUNU Group presence in…



