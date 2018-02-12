Super Falcons arrive Abidjan for 2018 WAFU Cup of Nations

Nigeria’s senior women national team, the Super Falcons, have landed in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan for the 2018 WAFU Cup of Nations tournament starting on Wednesday.

New Coach Thomas Dennerby was at the head of the contingent, which also had assistant coaches Wemimo Mathew and Maureen Madu, the team doctor and the physiotherapist. Assistant Coach Omobolanle Taiwo and Team Administrator Modupe Shabi will join the team on Wednesday.

Veteran midfielder Osarenoma Igbinovia, who turns out for Bayelsa Queens FC, led the playing body that also included Joy Jegede, Rasheedat Ajibade, Chioma Wogu, Amarachi Okoronkwo, Glory Ogbonna, Kemi Famuditi and Anam Imo.

Eight –time African champions Falcons will play their first match of the competition on Thursday against the senior women national team of Benin Republic, starting from 3pm Cote d’Ivoire time (4pm Nigeria). They will then tackle Senegal on Saturday, 17th February and Togo on Monday, 19th February.

21 SUPER FALCONS FOR WAFU CUP

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Rita Akarekor (Delta Queens); Onyinyechukwu Okeke (Edo Queens)

Defenders: Mary Ologbosere (Rivers Angels); Joy Jegede (Delta Queens); Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Lilian Tule (Bayelsa Queens); Ujunwa Okafor (Delta Queens); Opeyemi Aiyenibereun (Sunshine Queens); Oluwakemi Famuditi (Confluence Queens)

Midfielders: Osarenom Igbinovia (Bayelsa Queens); Ihuoma Onyebuchi (Sunshine Queens); Peace Efih (Edo Queens); Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Ogechi Ukwuoma (Delta Queens)

Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade (FC Robo Queens); Chioma Wogu (Rivers Angels); Aminat Yakubu (Bayelsa Queens); Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels); Anam Imo (Nasarawa Amazons); Chinaza Uchendu (Rivers Angels)