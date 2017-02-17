SuperSport Let’s Play inspire over 500 children in Akwa Ibom

In a bid to enhance and inspire the future of African children by imbibing the habit of a healthier living through the power of sports while instilling an interest in various sporting activities.

SuperSports’ Let’s Play train travelled to Akwa Ibom were its brand ambassador, Victor Ikpeba, led a team of ex-Super Eagles players Peter Rufai and Uche Okechukwu to Ikot Ekpene local government area of Akwa Ibom state to activate the SuperSport Let’s Play initiative.

The one day event, which attracted over 500 students between the ages of 10 and 14, is a continual initiative by SuperSport.

“We believe in catching them young. The Let’s Play initiative has enabled students imbibe physical education such as football as part of their daily activities”, said Felix Awogu, General Manager, SuperSport West Africa.

Representative of the state government, Chairman, Board of Trustee, Ati Annang Foundation, Sir Emem Akpabio lauded the Let’s Play initiative of SuperSport and also give kudos for bringing the Ex-Super Eagles to the state for a one-on-one interaction with the students. He noted that this initiative will help build the morale of the students and develop more talent.

Former Super Eagles player and now Let’s Play ambassador, Victor Ikpeba while speaking to the students advised them to focus on their education while also making active participation in sports. He applauded SuperSports on the initiative to expose the younger generation to the game early and equipping them with training kits, as he believes it will help grow their interest in the game.

Itoro Lambert Orok one of the students said he was happy to have met Victor Ikpeba; Augustine Eguavoen and Gbenga Okeowo, Super Eagles players his father talked glowingly about. Echoing similar sentiments, another student, Edidiong Boniface Akang thanked SuperSport for the training kits and the opportunity to meet with the football stars.

SuperSport with a growing commitment to continually enriching and inspiring a better future among African children initiated Let’s Play as part of its corporate social responsibility. The initiative aims to introduce and encourage play, activity and sport in schools and at home thereby keeping them healthy both physically and mentally. Let’s play has now been activated in over 30 schools across Nigeria, through 3 different sports Rugby, Cricket and Football