SuperSport Let’s Play trains over 1,000 students in Edo State

Iyamho, a town in Etsako West local government area of Edo State, which is home to former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, came alive last weekend for Let’s Play, a corporate social responsibility initiative of SuperSport.

Over a thousand school students ranging from 6 to13 years from various primary schools around the state participated in the activation that preceded the annual Okpekpe 10km road race. The kids were taken through the basic rudiments of football and were inspired to a better future by one-time African footballer of the year and Let’s Play Ambassador Victor Ikpeba who told the students to focus on their studies and at the same time passionately embrace the game of football.

General Manager, SuperSport West Africa, Felix Awogu, revealed that the Let’s Play initiative has now been activated in over 1000 schools across Nigeria through three different sports; Rugby, Cricket and Football.

Awogu also stated that said SuperSport believes in physical development programmes that help prepare young African children for the future.

“The aim of Let’s Play is to develop well-rounded students who will perform well in school and on the sports field”, he said

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Honorable Philip Shaibu said the partnership has helped enlighten the children on the advantages of being physically fit and mentally alert. He said the presence of Victor Ikpeba will go a long way in motivating the students to achieve their goals.

Also present at the event was the Former Governor of Edo state and pioneer of the Okpekpe road race, Adams Oshiomhole. He expressed his delight at the initiative, describing it as a great move by SuperSport.

