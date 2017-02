SystemSpecs, owner of electronic payment solution Remita, has announced the appointment of Adedeji Olowe as its new Executive Director to enhance its drive towards attaining greater innovation in the financial technology industry. Adedeji is tasked with further growing the organisation’s portfolio across the nation and endearing its brands to end users. In this role, he…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.