TAG Nigeria announces launch of 2018 real estate exhibition trade fair initiative

The team at The Anirejuoritse Group Nigeria Limited (T.A.G) has commenced plans to activate this year’s edition of its annual Real Estate Expo organized to guide Nigerians in the diaspora to credible Real Estate developers with property investment that suit their budgets and needs.

According to the organisers, the TAGEXPO is a 1-day Real Estate fair that gives real estate developers and stakeholders in Nigeria the opportunity to display their unique housing products and solutions to the vast crowd of already identified target market made up of successful Nigerian professionals in key positions within various industries in the host country, who either want to return home or are seeking investment opportunities back in Nigeria, with a focus on but not limited to Lagos and Abuja.

Michael Ejoh, the convener and chief marketing officer of T.A.G. Nigeria, said in a statement: “The continued theme for the TAGEXPO is to “Meet, Invest, Secure” – encompassing the core responsibilities on Real Estate purchase to connecting and negotiating, making a commitment and insuring your commitment. This year we are looking to go bigger than we have in the past two years, so much has been learnt on this journey and we hope to incorporate all the lessons to produce an even more engaging event for developers and attendees.”

Ejor further said that the events are closely followed by road shows to specific locations of interest where members of Nigerian professional bodies are engaged further on behalf of interested developers. “In 2016, the road show took us to Milton Kenyes and Manchester; we also explored Oxford and Dallas in 2017. This year, there are plans to meet up with Nigerians in the New Jersey and DC area of America”, Ejoh added.

The inaugural TAGEXPO: “UK/NIGERIA REAL ESTATE EXHIBITION & TRADE SHOW” LONDON 2016 took place at the Reception Hall of the Regent’s Park London on Saturday Nov 26, 2016; It followed a Stakeholders’ breakfast session in Lagos Nigeria, and a “Meet and Greet” two days to the main exhibition event.

The 2017 Edition toured 2 cities in 2 different continents; “US/NIGERIA REAL ESTATE EXHIBITION & TRADE SHOW” HOUSTON 2017 took place at Embassy Suites of the Hilton near the Galleria, on Saturday July 17, 2017; while the “UK/NIGERIA REAL ESTATE EXHIBITION & TRADE SHOW” LONDON 2017 took place a week later at the venue of the inaugural event in London on Saturday July 24, 2017.

The TAGEXPO events had in attendance Real Estate Developers from Nigeria, and guest Nigerians, the UK and the US, many of whom were representatives of Nigerian professional bodies and communities in the UK.

ISAAC ANYAOGU