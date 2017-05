herdsmen invade a farm in Nigeria

It has been a harvest of tears in recent times in many communities in Delta State as rampaging herdsmen have ceaselessly wreaked havoc and created chaos. Sunday Idama, a 50-year-old staff of the Delta State University, was recently murdered in cold blood on his farmland in Ovurie-Abraka Community in Urhrobo Kingdom of the state by suspected herdsmen after they fed their cattle with…