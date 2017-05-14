When tears of joy dried in Aso Rock?

The handling by the Federal Government of the just released 82 Chibok young women from the Boko Haram captivity last week has continued to elicit murmurings in many quarters. Since President Muhammadu Buhari came into power, the hosting last Sunday was the third time his administration would be doing this, but the body language of government in the latest welcome has set tongues wagging. A government that blows loud trumpet and delights in convincing doubting Thomases that it was capable of bringing the dead back to life, failed to seize the rare privileged it had on a platter last Sunday. First, it insisted that television cameras would not capture the presidential reception put together for the young women. The excuse, Sketches gathered, was to prevent the cameramen from leaving the coverage of the girls to beaming their lights on the President, who had been in the news for missing official functions as a result of his health. There are some doubts over how government or its agents regrouped the girls, many of whom were thought to have died long ago. The questions being asked now include, where have these girls being held up since government told Nigerians that the Army had seized Sambisa forest from the Islamist sect and had combed everywhere without success of seeing any life that resembled any of the girls. Were they ferried from across the borders? Why is it that the girls only returned now that the Buhari administration is under the radar and intense criticism at many fronts? Is it possible that their return has to do with the forth-coming 2nd anniversary of the Buhari administration, so that it would form part of the great achievements of the government? How many of the girls are pregnant? Why were there no displays such as shedding of tears as we saw when some other batches returned? Are we saying that the few that enjoyed all the razzmatazz and outpouring of emotions in Aso Rock sometime ago are special than these 82 lost by found ones also? Just too many questions without answers. I am very sure that government knows the correct answers. One day, just one day, the masses will know the truth and nothing but the truth.

……………………………………………………….

What a country!

It appears we are overdoing things in this country. A time will come when a generation that will not be ready to take nonsense will say, ‘enough of this shenanigan’! The level of barefaced injustice in the country is becoming more irritable and those perpetrating it are not ready to change. What’s the usefulness of a one nation when the citizens are not treated equally and fairly? If the location where one is born in Nigeria determines whether one will live out one’s dream in life or not as a result of policies that are made to put the individual perpetually down, then something is dreadfully wrong, and Nigeria cannot continue to operate in that line indefinitely. Something will give at a point. Those who have taken time to read about the report on the recent recruitments into the State Security Service (SSS) known as the Department of State Services (DSS), will shed tears for Nigeria. Whereas it should be an examination where candidates should compete favourably, many candidates were shut out simply because of where they come from. A situation where Katsina State alone had more cadets than the entire South-South geopolitical zone, something is wrong. According to a report, of the total number of 479 recruits, 51 were from Katsina State alone, while 42 new cadets were recruited from the six South-South states. Below is the injustice as shown in the recruitment slots: Anambra (10), Bauchi (23), Bayelsa (7), Benue (9), Borno (16), Cross River (9), Delta (8), Ebonyi (7), Edo (6), Ekiti (12), Enugu (9), FCT (7), Gombe (14), Imo (11), Jigawa (14), Kaduna (24), Kano (25), Katsina (51), Kebbi (16), Kogi (11), Kwara (13), Lagos (7), Nassarawa (11), Niger (11), Ogun (8), Ondo (9) Osun (10), Oyo (11) Plateau (9) Rivers (7), Sokoto (15) Taraba (16), Yobe (12), and Zamfara (20).