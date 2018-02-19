Technology helping Nigeria win the war against terrorism –Chief of Air Staff

Stella Enenche,Abuja

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar on Monday said technology has greatly assisted the Nigerian military in the fight against insurgency in the Northeast.

In his opening remarks at the workshop titled: “Positioning

communications branch for effective, efficient and timely support of NAF’s operation” in Abuja, the Air Chief called effective communication an essential tool for the smooth conduct of any military operation.

“Modern warfare is technologically driven, hence the giant strides of the NAF towards infusing technology in its operations. In particular, the employment of information and communications technology is a strategic tool to enhance our operational and administrative processes.

“Over the years, we have noticed a gradual decline in expertise,

skills and professionalism of the branch personnel, especially with the disengagement from service of our highly trained personnel.

Sophisticated equipment are in use today and technological advancement is quite rapid. So personnel must be abreast with current developments if they are to remain relevant,” he said.

Abubakar announced that 20 officers have been trained in software development, cyber security, communications, imagery analysis and maintenance of navigational aids.

“In line with one of the key drivers of my vision, human capacity development, the NAF has embarked on several trainings for its personnel in software development, cyber security, communications, imagery analysis and maintenance of our navigational aids facilities.

Several local trainings have been conducted. Furthermore, a total of 12 officers have been trained in the USA as software developers and eight others trained in India on cyber security and there are plans to train more. These would enable the NAF build capacity in embedded systems and micro controllers-components of the auto pilot for the locally developed UAVs.

“Furthermore, we have expanded communications with introduction of urban communications system and trained personnel on the basic maintenance of the cameras on our intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platform. Navigational aids personnel are also being trained on airfield equipment system maintenance. These measures will save enormous foreign exchange needed to effect repairs

abroad,” he announced.

In his welcome address, the Chief of Communications, Air Vice Marshal, Charles Oghomwen, said there is no other choice but to run at a pace to meet the basic standards set by other developed Air Forces across the globe .

“As we project to the years ahead, we cannot but bring on board changes in our attitude, knowledge level and must be committed to improve on what we have now. There’s no other choice but to run at a pace to meet the basic standards set by more developed Air Forces which majority of us have been exposed to. Above all, we must keep our dreams and aspirations well ahead of our present equipment holdings

and strive hard to meet the ever changing new technologies and better ways of doing things.”