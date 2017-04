Experts in the aviation sector have said that Nigeria needs to make technology a priority in its quest to enhance performance across various airports. They say that in additional to the population and strategic location of Nigeria, the country needs to also leverage on proper application and usage of technology to change Africa’s travel narrative….



Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon) This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.