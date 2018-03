As the 21-day deadline for Teleology, the private equity firm that emerged the preferred bidder to pay a US$50 million non-refundable deposit for the acquisition of 9mobile expires this week, there are indications that Smile Telecoms, the reserved bidder for 9mobile is waiting to eagerly step in if Teleology fails to meet the payment deadline….



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.