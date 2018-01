TinCan Island Port, Apapa Port and Okrika Jetty topped exit points of Nigeria’s non-oil export products in the third quarter of 2017, according to the latest data from the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC). Tin Can port exited 33.25 percent of non-oil export products within the quarter, estimated at $123.244 million. Nigeria’s total non-oil export…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.