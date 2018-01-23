Tinubu, Akande refuse comment after Aso Rock meeting with Buhari

The national leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and the former Interim National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Akande, sneaked out of Abuja Aso Rock, refusing to speaking to State House Correspondents after their crucial meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting came barely three hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo, issued an 18-page special press statement urging Buhari not to run for the 2019 elections in the interest of the entire country. Obasanjo had titled, “The Way Out: A Clarion call For Coalition For Nigeria Movement”.

“The lice of poor performance in government – poverty, insecurity, poor economic management, nepotism, gross dereliction of duty, condonation of misdeed – if not outright encouragement of it, lack of progress and hope for the future, lack of national cohesion and poor management of internal political dynamics and widening inequality – are very much with us today. With such lice of general and specific poor performance and crying poverty with us, our fingers will not be dry of ‘blood’,” Obasanjo had said in his staatement.

Meawhile Akande, expresiing his view about the Buhari’s administration during his 79th birthday insisted that there is no how Buhari would succeed with the present system of government.

Akande was quoted to have said: “Buhari is my personal friend, he is running a very difficult system of government. Even if Angel should come to run the system of government he’s running, he cannot succeed.

“Nigeria democracy is the military democracy of sharing. The longer you practice American democracy, the poorer you become in Nigeria.

“The system is unworkable. Any law under any unworkable constitution is a bad law. They are doing a difficult thing under a very bad system. So long we continue with this form of system, Nigeria will not succeed.”

Meanwhile the Presidency has kept mum over Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari, asking him to retire from active politics after his first term in office..

When contacted, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said, “we will not react for now.”

Onyinye Nwachukwu, Abuja