‘Tinubu can’t deliver a bad product’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the Presidency for allegedly abdicating its responsibility of governance to hijack the functions of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), by appointing people into partisan offices, outside its much-desired responsibility.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Thursday, said it is curious that after almost three years of failure to deliver on the least of its campaign promises, the Buhari Presidency is now looking for those to use once again to beguile Nigerians ahead of the 2019 elections.

The PDP stressed that the Buhari Presidency has failed to be remorseful “for its misrule” noting that the disagreements in their party are fallouts of members’ resentment towards its desperation for power.

According to the statement: “There is widespread disenchantment and indignation across the nation resulting from hunger and the inability of the Buhari Presidency to provide the people with basic necessities of life, which they had always enjoyed in the past”.

The opposition party noted that “Nigerians are waiting to see how Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who has also openly expressed his concerns and disapprovals on the mismanagement of the economy and whose large constituents are direct victims of the ineptitude, impunity, nepotism, dictatorial tendencies, corruption and insecurity that has characterized the Buhari Presidency, will now turn around to preach that all is well and attempt to sell a practically bad product to the nation.’

“It is instructive to further state that the desperate move by the Presidency to politically prey on individuals is mere foolhardiness and a totally decadent approach to pitch key leaders against the people on an issue that has already been thrown overboard.

“This is more so as the political institutions and front runners that threw up the Buhari Presidency in 2015 have now, not only regretted their actions, but have also strongly advised that President Buhari should not contemplate contesting a second term in office.

“It expressed regrets that “Nigerians today suffer from pains inflicted on them by this administration and no amount of manipulation of individuals and public institutions can make them change their resolve to vote out APC in 2019, particularly as the party is stuck with an unpopular candidate.”

The statement continued: “The PDP therefore finds APC’s attempt to reconcile its dwindling ranks as laughable, cosmetic and politically inconsequential.

Also on Thursday, the PDP commended Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and his Ekiti State counterpart, Ayo Fayose, for visiting Benue State and extending assistance to victims of the recent violent attacks and other internally displaced persons in the state.

The party leadership, which had earlier visited Benue at the wake of the attacks, said “the gesture by the two governors at a time the Presidency and governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been turning a blind eye to the sufferings of the victims, underlines PDP’s commitment to the wellbeing of all Nigerians in line with its undying ideology and vision of its founding fathers”.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, said it is disheartening that the Presidency had refused to visit Benue state recalling that when the APC governors visited, after much entreaties, they failed to show any form of empathy to the victims, a stance which further displayed APC’s disdain for Nigerians.

The party said that instead of APC empathizing with the people and ensuring that perpetrators of the attacks were brought to book, the party leaders have shown more concern for their selfish political interests across the nation.

The PDP urged the people of Benue state to be vigilant and continue to work with their leaders, while assuring of its support always.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja