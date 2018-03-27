TNC18 gets bigger and better with Canon collaboration

The Now Collectives (TNC) photography conference, which debuted in Lagos last year, is coming bigger and better this year as Canon, the world renowned manufacturer of imaging and optical products, including cameras and camcorders, has stepped into the game to throw the weight of its support behind the annual event.

Segun Olotu, United Kingdom-based award-winning photographer and convener of TNC, disclosed this at a recent pre-conference event held at the African Artists Foundation, Victoria Island, Lagos, where professional and upcoming photographers from various parts of the country gathered to interact, bond and exchange ideas.

“#TNC18 is the next big thing. We have Canon also being one of our collaborators this year, making a difference in what we did last year,” Olotu said.

“I believe and I know that Canon has seen our vision as well, that is why they are collaborating with us and we are happy about that,” he said.

The Canon collaboration will be on an ongoing basis and will see three upcoming photographers each year working with mentors and competing to win Canon cameras at a photo exhibition that would be part of the annual conference, Olotu said.

He also expressed gratitude to Unabashed Foundation for its ongoing partnership with and support for the industry and the conference in particular.

#TNC17 saw many speakers coming from other parts of the world, including professional photographers Christelle Rall, Chad Pennington, Gabriela Matei and Marius Tudor, Beena and Anil Tohani, Amy Anaiz, Richard Beland, and Mauricio Arias.

Bayo Omoboriowo, personal photographer to President Muhammadu Buhari and chief photographer to the State House, as well as Olu Akintorin, Bisi Alawode, and Adebiyi Akinsemoyin, New York-based investment strategist, were also at the event.

This year’s event, scheduled for May 8 and 9 in Lagos and tagged ‘The Next Big Thing’, promises to be bigger as it will feature professionals like Victor Lax, Spain-based international documentary wedding photographer, Tom Saater, Sergio Kurhajec, Andra and Marius Dragan, Keith Major, Kevin Ouma, Adebayo Deru, and Ty Bello, who has been an inspiration to many Nigerian photographers.

This year also, the event is expanding away from just wedding photography to also include documentary, fashion, and editorial photography. Some of the speakers from last year have also indicated their interest to come back, while participants are expected from as far as Kenya, South Africa and Cameroon, Olotu said.

TNC photography conference was born out of the need to bring photographers together, enhance collaboration among them, and change the narrative where hostile environment and absence of the right kind of exposure, mentoring and collaboration stall the growth of emerging talents who desire to launch themselves into the next level.

“Our aim is to bring together renowned and experienced photographers but also young creative youths yet to kick-start a career in photography due to various constraining factors. The Now Collectives would be giving them a great foundation to launch their career as well as give them an opportunity to meet with top renowned photographers from around the world,” Olotu said at the maiden edition of the TNC event last year.

Participants at last year’s conference, who spoke at this year’s pre-conference event, said #TNC17 has had a huge positive impact on their skill and business as it has helped them to up their game. This, they said, is noticeable in the quality of work they have produced after the conference. They are therefore looking forward to a more enlightening conference this year.

CHUKS OLUIGBO