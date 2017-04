Last week, the President summoned the courage to suspend the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, over the fraudulent administration of the funds of the Presidential Initiative in the North East (PINE). Also suspended was the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Ambassador Ayo Oke, over the agency’s connection…



Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon) This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.