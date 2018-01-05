Top three real estate projects in 2017

Heritage Place Tower

The real estate market in 2017 witnessed the delivery of iconic projects that added to the beauty and class of the city skyline. Among these, three stood out and were commercial office buildings. They are The Nestoil Tower and The Wings Towers in Victoria Island, and The Heritage Place in Ikoyi.

Nestoil Tower

This is a sixteen-floor mixed-use development consisting of commercial and residential spaces. It comes with multi-storey parking, recreational facilities and world-class security features, thus qualifing as a Grade A commercial property with all the requirements for this grade, including a landmark status, accessibility, adequate car parking spaces, excellent build quality, energy efficiency and very high environmental standards. So far, it is the only building in its class that has a helipad.

The building offers businesses high quality and unmatched environment, and the convenience of accessible executive residences in a vibrant urbane location. Its strategic location in the heart of Victoria Island streets makes it easily accessible in this commercial business district.

The Wings

The Wings Towers, a twin-tower office building developed by RMB Westport, stands out with its build quality and superior, fascinating façade system. It is a 14-floor, 27,000 square metre Grade A office complex located on Ozumba Mbadiwe Street in Victoria Island by the Five Cowrie Creek. Its promoters describe it as “one-of-a-kind development that guarantees its tenants world class experience”.

The building is elegantly designed with innovative usage of space to give optimal day-to-day functionality. It is a seamless business environment that combines functionality, detail, services and comfort for business. Its façade system allows for energy efficiency and adaptability to climatic heat conditions such that offices are climatically controlled to facilitate maximum comfort with lighting and visual stimulus aimed at enhancing tenant enjoyment and appreciation of the working environment.

The Heritage Place

The Heritage Place is an ultra-modern office building standing on 14-floors with 16,097 gross lettable area (GLA). It was developed by Actis, an international private equity firm, with its development partners—Primrose Development Company (PDC) and Laurus Development Partners,

It is an eco-friendly building touted as Nigeria’s most advanced development, employing the latest building principles and state-of-the-art finishing. Heritage Place is the only Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified building in Nigeria. It has five floors of parking with the highest parking availability for 360 cars.

Besides its exclusive address for corporates that want the best in office accommodation, the high point of this building is its high energy efficiency. The energy mix in the building is much lower than what obtains in other buildings such that energy cost here is about 20 to 30 percent lower.

CHUKA UROKO