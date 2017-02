Toyota Motor Corp. and Suzuki Motor Corp. on Monday said they have commenced formal talks aimed at forging a partnership in shared procurement, green vehicles, IT and safety technologies. In a joint statement in Tokyo, they agreed to work toward the early realisation of a business partnership. The agreement takes the two Japanese automakers a…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.