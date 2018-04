A turnover of $1.3 billion was recorded on the Investors’ & Exporters’ FX window for the week ended March 23, 2018, data from the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange (FMDQ), show. For the week-ended March 23, 2018, trading activity in the Spot FX market between the Deposit Money Bank’s and their clients stood at $1,348.12 million…



