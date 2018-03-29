Travellers, airlines face difficulties as Buhari visits Lagos

Airlines and travellers are facing difficulties travelling and operating scheduled flights as a result of the gridlock accompanying the visit of the president in Lagos today.

A visit by BusinessDay to the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) and Murtala Muhammed Airport Two (MMA2) today show that airlines kept announcing delays in flights just to accommodate passengers who were yet to get to the airport.

The Lagos state government a few days ago announced a 2-day visit of the President and declared a public holiday to ameliorate the hardship that was bound to follow due to the massive constructions going on around the state and the fact that it had cordoned off certain areas for security reasons.

Imohimi Edgal, Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, announced the temporal closure of routes including Ikeja, Agege, Maryland, Ikoyi and Victoria Island, these affect areas around the environs from Iyana-ipaja, Egbeda, Ikotun, Airport Road, Yaba and a host of other places.

Traffic jam kept building around 7/8 along the airport road as vehicular movements have grounded to a halt, due to security presence directing and diverting traffic and the ongoing airport road construction.

Airlines are taking various initiatives to ensure their passengers travelling do not get a raw deal out of the route blockages around the state

Obi Mbanuzuo, the accountable manager of Dana Air told BusinessDay that they had to delay all their flights and messages have been sent to passengers on the developments they were making to ensure passengers are taken care of.

