Again, trial of ex-NSA stalled

The trial of Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), a former National Security Adviser to ex President Goodluck Jonathan, for unlawful possession of firearms and money laundering charges was Wednesday , stalled. The Federal Government had put the ex NSA on trial since 2015.

on Wednesday , prosecution counsel, Dipo Okpeseyi (SAN) told Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of a Federal High Court in Abuja, handling that matter that, he was informed that the At the resumed hearing of the matter, prosecution counsel, Dipo Okpeseyi (SAN) told Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of a Federal High Court in Abuja, handling that matter that, he was informed that the former NSA refused to come to court

Okpeseyi told the court that Dasuki refused to come to court despite all the efforts made by the complainant (Federal Government) to make him appear in court to face his trial and added that the former NSA did not give reason for refusing to come to court.

He said, it was worrisome, as the prosecution witness, who was tom testify came all the way from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital and himself, who came from Lagos because of the matter.

In his submission, Dasuki’s counsel, Adeola Adedipe, who held brief for Joseph Daudu (SAN) told the court that he was not aware that the former NSA will not be in court for the matter.

He however added that Dasuki has been consistent in appearing in court for his trial and that the allegation that he (Dasuki) refused to come to court was an issue that requires evidence.

He said there was no evidence before the court to show that Dasuki said he will not be in court for his trial, adding also that, it was a failure on the part of the prosecution to produce the defendant, who is in their custody.

However, the trial Judge held that the lead defence counsel, J. B Daudu had earlier written to the court seeking for an adjournment on grounds that he will not be disposed to be in court Wednesday .

Justice Mohammed said even if Dasuki was in court, the matter could not have proceeded because of the absence of the defence counsel and adjourned till February 8, 2018 for continuation of trial.

The Federal Government, in the charges against the former NSA, alleged that he (Dasuki), on or before July 17, 2015, was in possession of prohibited firearms without license, and by so doing had committed an offence contrary to Section 3 of the Firearm Act Cap F28, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Dasuki was accused of being in possession of 5 Tavor X95 Assault Rifles without requisite license, an offence that is punishable under Section 28 (1) (a) of Firearms Act.

The Federal Government also alleged that Dasuki, in his residence at No. 13 John Khalifa street Asokoro, Abuja, on or about July 17, 2015, was found in illegal possession of one (1) Macro Uzi Assault Rifle with serial number 60244 without request licence.

He was also said to be in illegal possession of one (1) Luger Rifle with serial number 033373 without licence and also accused of stealing.