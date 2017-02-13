Trial of former Chief of Air Staff commences

The trial of former Chief of Air Staff, Mohammed Umar, has commenced with Salisu Yushau, the first prosecution witness giving a vivid explanation of the level of corruption which took place during the tenure of the COA.

Umar, who was Chief of Air Staff between September 2010 to 2012 is standing trial on charges bordering on money laundering.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), accused the defendant of converting equivalent of N4.8billion to the US dollars, taken from the Nigerian Airforce coffers, to purchase several properties in Abuja, Kano and Kaduna.

The witness, who was the Director of Finance and Account of the NAF at the time Umar was the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), said he helped the defendant to purchase choice properties for him, adding that, “The defendant was my boss from September. 2010 to 2011.

“He appointed me Director of Account and Finance. I was responsible to him on financial matters, I disburse money as authorised by CAS as Accounting Officer to NAF.

“Yushau said the Airforce received N4.1 billion monthly for payment of salaries, and other emoluments, adding that, after salaries, which stood at N2.3billion, the balance of N1.6billion is shared among offices.

According to him, “NAF was receiving N4.1 billion monthly. However, the figure paid for salary was between N2.3 billion and N2.4 billion leaving a balance 1.6 billion. The sum of 568 million was usually set aside for the office CAS.

“The sum of 120 million was also earmarked for the office of Director of Finance. On my resumption, I told CAS that my office did not require that money, so the money was put at the CAS’ office, using it to maintain Airforce formations and other welfare. The balance was used for training, maintenance of Airforce Police, and other projects.

“The sum of N558.2 million was usually converted to US dollars and taken to Umar at home. The money was usually brought to me by Finance Officer, at the headquarters of NAF camp by a Group Captain.

“In some occasions I asked the Finance Officer to follow me to his (Umar’s) official residence at Niger Barracks, Abuja, so that he could witness the handing over.”

Asked for how long it lasted, Yushau said monthly return to Umar lasted up to September, when he retired from the NAF, adding that, he believed Umar converted the proceeds to personal use.

Throwing light on properties, he bought on the order of the former CAS, Yushau said: “My boss called and asked me to look for somebody who could buy a house for him int Maitama, Abuja, where he intended to settle down after retirement. I called my friend, a lawyer and told him what my boss wanted. After a couple of days, he came back and told me that he had found a house in Abuja.

“I went with him to inspect the house and I told Umar of the house. He asked me to arrange for inspection. I picked Umar, went to see the property in the evening. He saw the house and was very happy. He gave the go ahead to tell the Barrister to negotiate. He arrived at N700 million. He authorised the purchase from the money usually given to him monthly. I then directed the finance Officer at headquarters to give the lawyer equivalent of N700 million in dollars. He gave a name on which the deed of assignment should be prepared that is Mohammed Maijamaa. I gave the name to the Barrister. After that, the deed of assignment was brought to me for onward transmission to Umar.

“In early 2012, he called me to get him a house at Asokoro that he did not want to stay in Maitama again. Couple of days later the Barrister called and said he got two houses at Asokoro. I went with Umar later for inspection and directed the lawyer to negotiate the price. After about a day or two, he came up with N860 million. He asked that we should go ahead to pay. The house has underground Hall, two bedroom boys quarters.

“Just like the previous house at Maitama, he also gave me the same name for the preparation of deed of assignment, Power of Attorney and title deed.

“Sometime in 2011, he directed me to go to Kano to look for somebody to help him buy a house in Kano so that any time he visited home, he would have a place to stay. I went to Kano and met a friend, Jibrin Alla. We were able to get an agent who helped to scout for a house in Kano. We purchased the seven bedroom duplex with enclosed swimming pool, three living rooms, three bedrooms. Lawn tennis, squash court, two bedroom boys quarter. The house belonged to a Sudanese.

“After inspecting the house, I reported back to him. We went to Kano, inspected and he had discussion with the owner. The amount of N250m was agreed. Umar after returning to Abuja, he gave me the money in dollars and called Alla to come to Abuja and collect the money. I gave him the money in dollars. I can’t remember the name on title deed.

“Also in 20111, he told me he needed a house in Kaduna that he had lived in Kaduna for years that he needed a house there”, he informed the court.

The matter was however adjourned to February 16, 2016 for continuation of trial.