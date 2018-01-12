Trump denies crude slur against migrant countries

US President Donald Trump has denied using crude words attributed to him about Haiti, El Salvador and African countries.

Reports that he had called them “shithole countries” in an Oval Office meeting generated a backlash worldwide.

One UN official called the remarks racist and said they opened “the door to humanity’s worst side”, the BBC reports.

But Mr Trump has tweeted that “this was not the language” he used in a meeting about immigration.

He wrote that the language he used was “tough, but this was not the language used”.

The Washington Post, the New York Times, Politico and the Wall Street Journal all reported the comments on Thursday, quoting witnesses or people briefed on the meeting. The White House did not deny them.

Trump’s reported remark came as both Republican and Democratic lawmakers visited him on Thursday to propose a deal on immigration.

Trump was said to have told them that instead of granting temporary residency to citizens of countries hit by natural disasters, war or epidemics, the US should instead be taking in migrants from countries like Norway.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” the Washington Post quoted him as saying.

He was also reported to have said: “Why do we need more Haitians? Take them out.”

But in another tweet on Friday the president denied saying “anything derogatory about Haitians”.

“Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust!”