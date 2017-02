A tussle between the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the National Pension Commission (PenCom) over which agency should regulate the country’s N145bn annuity fund business is denying potential retirees the opportunity to make a choice of retirement pay-out option. Before the suspension of annuity business from insurers by PenCom, retirees had the privilege of choosing…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.