UAE halts investments in Egypt over debts

United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Dana Gas says it will not make new investments in Egypt because of delays in obtaining payments owed to it there, the firm’s chief executive said on Thursday.

Patrick Allman-Ward told reporters in Dubai that the amount owed by Egypt was 265 million dollars as of Dec. 31, up from 221 million dollars at the end of 2015.

“Unpaid receivables from the Kurdistan Regional Government were $713 million, down slightly from 727 million dollars in 2015.

“As uncertainty remains, we must therefore be rigorous in balancing any additional capital investment in Egypt with actual collections,” Allman-Ward said.

He said Dana would complete current Egyptian investments in critical health, safety, security and environmental areas and all of its up-and-running projects.

He said all non-critical projects had been paused since the start of the year.

Allman-Ward said the firm had thought that part of a 12 billion dollars loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed with Egypt in November would be used for payments to the petroleum sector.

“But the money has been used for other purpose.

“Dana’s investment freeze will be reviewed once the debt is paid by the Egyptian government because the company wants to continue developing its assets there,” he said.

He added that he hoped part of a combined 5.5 billion dollars that Egypt had secured through an international bond issue and loans from the World Bank and African Development Bank would be used to meet the debts.

Dana posted a 7 million dollars net profit in the three months to Dec. 31, versus 134 million dollars in the same period of 2015 when it benefited from a one-off legal settlement.

Shares in Dana fell 3.7 per cent following the results.

The Egyptian government has been seeking to draw foreign investors back to its energy sector to boost shaky public finances, but it has failed to meet self-imposed deadlines for paying back international oil companies.