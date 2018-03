United Bank for Africa (UBA), Access Bank and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) last week joined the growing list of the listed companies that have so far released their audited financial statement (AFS) for the year ended December 31, 2017. The combined profit after tax(PAT) of the three banks plus the PAT earlier announced by Zenith…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.