UCL: Liverpool face Man City, Real battle Juventus| March 16, 2018 1:24 pm
Liverpool will face Premier League rivals Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.
The teams have already met twice in the Premier League this season, City winning 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium in September, but their unbeaten run was ended at Anfield in January as the Reds registered a 4-3 victory.
Anfield will host the first leg of the quarter-final tie, which will be played on April 3/4 with the second leg to be held on April 10/11.
City secured their place in the last eight by beating Basel 5-2 on aggregate, while Liverpool saw off Porto courtesy of a 5-0 first-leg win in Portugal.
Holders Real Madrid will play Juventus in a repeat of last season’s final. The Spanish side are seeking a third successive Champions League title and record 13th overall.
Sevilla’s reward for eliminating Manchester United is a tie with five-time winners Bayern Munich, while Chelsea’s conquerors Barcelona meet Roma.
Champions League quarter-final draw
Barcelona v Roma
Sevilla v Bayern Munich
Juventus v Real Madrid
Liverpool v Manchester City
First legs to be played on April 3/4 with second legs on April 10/11