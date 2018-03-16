UCL: Liverpool face Man City, Real battle Juventus

Liverpool will face Premier League rivals Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The teams have already met twice in the Premier League this season, City winning 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium in September, but their unbeaten run was ended at Anfield in January as the Reds registered a 4-3 victory.

Anfield will host the first leg of the quarter-final tie, which will be played on April 3/4 with the second leg to be held on April 10/11.

City secured their place in the last eight by beating Basel 5-2 on aggregate, while Liverpool saw off Porto courtesy of a 5-0 first-leg win in Portugal.

Holders Real Madrid will play Juventus in a repeat of last season’s final. The Spanish side are seeking a third successive Champions League title and record 13th overall.

Sevilla’s reward for eliminating Manchester United is a tie with five-time winners Bayern Munich, while Chelsea’s conquerors Barcelona meet Roma.

Champions League quarter-final draw

Barcelona v Roma

Sevilla v Bayern Munich

Juventus v Real Madrid

Liverpool v Manchester City

First legs to be played on April 3/4 with second legs on April 10/11