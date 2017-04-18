UCL: Ronaldo scores  hat-trick as Real Madrid whip Bayern Munich

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as holders Real Madrid controversially overcame Bayern Munich in extra time to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Needing at least two goals to progress, Bayern led when Robert Lewandowski confidently drilled in a penalty.

Madrid struggled to find rhythm at a nervy Bernabeu before Ronaldo headed in Casemiro’s precise cross.

Bayern responded just 36 seconds later as Sergio Ramos’ own goal forced extra time, which the Germans had to play with 10 men after Arturo Vidal was sent off.

Ronaldo was standing in an offside position when he fired in Madrid’s second – and then Bayern crumbled.

The Portugal captain tapped in the third – for his 100th Champions League goal – after Marcelo’s marauding run, with Marco Asensio sealing victory by firing into the bottom corner.

Madrid will discover their semi-final opponents when the draw is made on Friday.

Bayern see red in controversial exit

Anticipation was high when two of Europe’s biggest and most successful clubs were drawn together – and an enthralling tie did not disappoint.

However, it was somewhat tinged by Madrid benefitting from two debatable decisions by Hungarian referee Viktor Kassai and his officials.

Vidal’s harsh 84th-minute dismissal was the first pivotal moment, followed in extra time by Ronaldo’s illegal second goal.

Chile midfielder Vidal, already booked for an early foul on the edge of the Bayern area, was shown a second yellow card for what appeared to be a clean sliding tackle on Madrid substitute Asensio.

And then Ronaldo was standing at least a yard offside when he met Ramos’ pass and spun to fire Madrid 4-3 ahead on aggregate.

Bayern will no doubt feel aggrieved.

Nothing separated the two teams over 180 engaging minutes in Munich and Madrid, only for the German champions to finally run out of steam as they battled a numerical disadvantage.

Bayern also played the final 30 minutes at the Allianz Arena last week with 10 men after Javi Martinez’s dismissal.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side remained resolute in the first period of extra time – until they unravelled after Ronaldo put the Spanish league leaders ahead.