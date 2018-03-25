Why Udom deserves re-election, by Ex-commissioner

Ability to show rare leadership capabilities has been adduced as one of the major reasons, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State should be re-elected for second term in next year’s general election.

Etido Inyang, a former commissioner and member of the state executive council who stated this in Uyo, the state capital said the governor has shown rare leadership capacities in all spheres.

Inyang, who is the chairman of Ibom Power Company, said the governor’s achievements in the power sector which is attaining regular power supply has been a boost the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises in the state.

According to him, the state’s power sector has recorded significant leaps in the last two and a half years and maintained that the governor’s bold initiatives and significant commitment to turning around the fortunes of Akwa Ibom people as it concerns power cannot be faulted.

He listed the building of substations and other power infrastructure across the state as key investment and economic stimulus, adding that the gains will become more visible soon.

“The governor is not just making efforts to light up the cities. He is as much committed to powering the hinterlands because they are where many industries will birth. It is a conscious drive to opening up new economic opportunities for sustainable development,” Inyang said.

On the ongoing efforts at partnership between government and power stakeholders, he explained that the context of such partnerships raises hopes of accelerated reforms and huge gains that will enhance overall service delivery to consumers.

He however, faulted the clamour by some people that government should establish and run the industries since according to them; industrialisation is the policy thrust of the administration.

Such an expectation is misplaced, according to him as it is not a sustainable economic model anywhere in the world. The governor, he said is a visionary planner who is more interested in the sound verdict of the future than in the loud, but ephemeral ovations of today.

He maintained that the governor’s industrialisation race is on course, pointing to the metering company, on-going flour mill, syringe and coconut factories as key indicators.

He said the state government was playing its required role by creating an investment-friendly environment and providing necessary incentives for investors and prospective investors. If in the process, government decides to run three, four or more industries, it is in order.

Commenting on the road network executed by the administration, Inyang described the opening up of the hinterlands as foresighted and strategic in the quest for accessing new economic frontiers.

Other areas which he spoke as areas of advantage for the governor’s re-election were; healthcare, wealth creation, agricultural innovations, political inclusiveness, and fiscal responsibility.

He however noted the governor’s drive to reawaken the mental capacity and innate ability of Akwa Ibom people and lead them to greatness once again.

“For me, beyond the other achievements, important as they are, the most significant is self-realisation and self-belief. With the ‘Dakkada’ Initiative, the governor has caused a mental revolution on a mass scale, and has made Akwa Ibom people believe that greatness is within them,” he said.

Inyang further said that of all the forms of developments, human development is the most remarkable because it facilitates and triggers the others.

According to him, large scale mobilisation of voters are ongoing in Ikot Ekpene as Akwa Ibom people are eager to vote back Governor Emmanuel in 2019 because he has justified his first mandate.

ANIEFIOK UDONQUAK, Uyo