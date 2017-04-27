Udom lauds FG over plans to resuscitate ALSCON

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has commended the Federal Government for the efforts being made to resuscitate the multi-billion naira Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of the state.

The plant has been out of production for many years due to a couple of factors including a legal tussle over its ownership, lack of regular supply of gas and security issues.

Speaking when he received the minister of solid minerals development, Kayode Fayemi, he thanked the Federal government for the inclusion of ALSCON among the national assets to be revived describing the company as a fantastic facility with inherent potential of generating revenue, employment and growing the country’s economy.

“The minister’s visit underscores the seriousness of the Federal government at resuscitating the ailing Aluminium manufacturing company. This gesture is highly commendable and applauded by the government and people of the state because such a fantastic revenue and employment generating asset cannot be left to rot just like that.”

He pointed out that facilities at the company are in good shape and that the country stands to derive a whole lot of benefit in view of the value chain derived from the industry.

The governor also lauded the minister’s decision to undertake the assessment of ailing national assets across the country with a view to effect rehabilitation describing the move as timely which according to him would help to diversify the economy and get the country out the present recession.

He used the opportunity to request that the Federal government should establish a clay refinery in the state explaining that the state has the best quality of clay deposit which would produce excellent ceramic products and assured the minster of a ready market for the products.

“The state is blessed with seven types of good quality clay which can produce quality ceramics and allied products. We have other solid minerals, which I believe your further survey would reveal. I don’t want to ask for too much, revive AlSCON, give me the clay refinery; the rest can go to other states. The market will evolve immediately the product is available after all consumption is the function of availability”.

Earlier, Fayemi said that he was in the state as part of his study tour of national assets in the country to ascertain the true state of ALSCON, which has been grounded for a while.

He expressed regret that that the company has been caught up by series of litigation which frustrate effort at bringing it back to operation adding that the country has been denied the potential benefits of it products hence the decision of the Federal Government to undertake it rehabilitation.

He said the diversification of the country’s economy would not make headway if the ailing national assets are not rehabilitated for optimal use adding that the present administration has earmarked intervention fund for the solid mineral sector as well as accessed $150 million from World Bank to revitalise ailing national assets.