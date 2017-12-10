Udom’s power revolution: Energising rapid economic growth in Akwa Ibom

It is a known and well accepted fact that very few modern humans can survive effectively without power and energy. Apart from survival and comfort, energy and electrical power play crucial role in virtually all areas of development- social sector, education, health, transportation and agriculture.

In the strategic area of industrialisation, Power and energy are quite critical. This explains why Governor Udom Emmanuel, in his quest to catapult Akwa Ibom State into an industrial hub in the gulf of Guinea, has vigorously tackled power generation in the state to boost commercial and domestic activities.

According to Etido Inyang, chairman of Ibom Power Plant, Governor Udom Emmanuel clearly understood from inception that the industrialisation of Akwa Ibom State, which is the bed rock of this administration, will not succeed without adequate power.

Generation was the starting point for the Udom led administration in the area of power because the government felt that is where the foot print is. Presently, according to the Electricity board Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Government owns 100 percent of the Ibom Power Plant (IPP) which has a total capacity of generating 191MW of power, but is currently generating 154MW. In the words of Inyang, “we are working assiduously to make sure we start up the third turbine. By the first quarters of next year we will fully be running the 191MW. His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel has secured a license before now of 685MW of power. Remember we are generating 191MW so we have a gap of 494 MW call it 500 MW. Apart from generating this 154 MW, which we are pushing to generating the 191 MW we are equally tasking the investors to come into what we call the phase 2 of the power plant.

“This government has fixed three turbines. We are also helping TCN to push for evacuation. The state government even paid for that evacuation and we are asking TCN for a refund. Even cables, poles that are fallen are being fixed by the state government on behalf of the TCN”.

Inyang who is a former Commissioner for Special Duties in Akwa Ibom State also revealed that this year alone the state government has fixed over 50 mega transformers. Inyang explains further, “We are talking about Ekim injection sub-station of 2/60MVA on completion. The Governor has approved dedicated power to Ikot Abasi because they are the provider of this power. But generally the drive of Ibom power with His Excellency vision is to improve general power supply in Akwa Ibom State. It is not only in Uyo metropolis where residents are enjoying 20 hours power supply. If you go to Ikot Ekpene people are enjoying because of improved electricity supply. So everybody tends to have a sense of relief of the fact that the power situation in Akwa Ibom has generally improve”.

Corroborating with the views of Inyang, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Charles Udoh also revealed to a select group of editors recently the giant strides achieved in the state in the area of power in the last two years. “I know how the power sector has been problematic in Nigeria for a long time. Since we commissioned the injector station in Uyo, power within Uyo metropolis and environs has improved dramatically; we now have 18 hours of electricity on a daily basis. You know that in a Nigeria setting, that almost is a miracle. We have shown that it is doable. So beyond the success of that injector station, we are building two new injector stations, one at the airport to feed the airport and the immediate environment, another one to feed the industrial city|”.

Another area of remarkable development is the establishment of Africa’s first ever Electric Metering Industry that was inaugurated that was inaugurated by Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo when Akwa Ibom State celebrated her 30th anniversary in September, 2017.

The metering factory, executed by Governor Udom Emmanuel is to reduce high cost of electricity tariff and encourage micro, small and medium scale businesses to spring up in every nook and cranny of the State. With the commitment from the Electricity Distribution Company, Akwa Ibom will be the first to start enjoying 80 percent of meter availability for consumers.

Apart from the creative efforts of the Akwa Ibom state government that has ensured the attainment of 18 hours daily electricity supply in most parts of the state, another unique step taken by the Udom Emmanuel government is the Installation of “dead bus” technology which allows Akwa Ibom to be an Island of power supply during national grid outages. This development has successfully insulated the state from the perennial problem of national grid failure.

The successful Completion of the electricity distribution asset evaluation to ascertain the number of transformers and customers on each transformer in every village, ward and communities across the three (3) Senatorial districts is another remarkable achievement of the state government. The success of this evaluation and massive provision of transformers have particularly Improved power supply in various communities across the State including Etebi Ikot Udofa/Ikot Udota in Eket L.G.A, Etinan L.G.A, Ikot Abasi Town, Ikot Akpan Mkpe, Afaha Atai in Onna LGA, Awa Ikot Nsong, Nkana Communities, Ewet housing estate, AKBC in Ntak Inyang, Peacock paint industry, Ibom E-library and within Uyo Capital City.

The establishment of injection sub-station is another remarkable milestone achieved by Akwa ibom state in the last two years. In the words of Etido Inyang, Chairman of Ibom Power Plant, “it takes great heart and vision for a governor at this recession to decide to do injection sub-station it is not done by any of the state governor in Nigeria. It is one decision Akwa Ibomites will thanks this administration for decades and years after dividends of this action starts yielding results.

And as we have steady power in the state, a lot of people will want to relocate to the state, business will spring up and the state will develop from their taxes. The real benefits will come when industries start coming. The youth will be employed, so many things will start happening in Akwa Ibom for me is not going to be long.

At the Ekim axis of the state, you can see industries coming up because we are fixing the sub-station there. The next one we are working with the TCN and Federal Government is to assist give us a sub-station again at Oron. At Oron we should be able to take care of that franchise. That is to tell you that there is a complete plan to power the whole state by this administration.

Provision of steady power supply across the state will ensure improvement of life of the citizenry and provide enabling environment for springing up of industries, thereby making Akwa Ibom an industrial hub and preferred destination of choice for investors.

Christopher James