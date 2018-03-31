UK-based Blanco Koncept sets up Lagos studio

UK-based photography outfit, Blanco Koncept has unveiled a photo-studio in Lagos; in what some industry players say could redefine photography in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

The Lagos studio will offer a wide range of services including corporate photography for business sessions and retreats, social events photography for weddings and social outings, product photography for the web and e-commerce sites and portrait photography to capture the alluring beauty of individual pieces.

“Nigerians are reputed worldwide to be classy and joyful people, who know how to celebrate and throw nice parties which makes our business all about planning, capturing and preserving happy moments for eternity,” said Toye Olatunde, the Chief Executive Officer at Blanco Koncept- which has a presence in London, Houston and Oxford.

The key principles of professionalism, creativity, paying attention to detail and providing quality services have played a significant role in “keeping the brand relevant in the market space,” according to Olatunde.

The photography firm plans to introduce high quality and affordable products and services to organizations and individuals within the Lagos environs.

Lagos is Africa’s fifth largest economy with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $136 billion.

A foreign investor darling, the state of over 20 million people attracted $8.45 billion in 2017, 69 percent of the total capital imported to Nigeria during that period, according to state data agency, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

As a principle, Blanco Koncept plans to invest extra time to understand unique customer expectations in Lagos and provide quality service that helps redefine the act of taking pictures.

L-R: Toye Olatunde, CEO of Blanco Koncept; Lola Olatunde, Founder of Conception 2 Birth Foundation and Dele Fasan, during the official launch of Blanco Koncept Photography at Prime Chinese Restaurant in Victoria Island