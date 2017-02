British consumer prices rose last month at the fastest pace since June 2014, caused by higher global oil prices and the Brexit vote-fueled fall in the value of sterling, official data showed on Tuesday. Consumer prices rose 1.8 percent compared with a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said, slightly below expectations for a…



