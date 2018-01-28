Ukraine partners Abuja Chamber towards improving trade ties with Nigeria

The Ukrainian Embassy in Nigeria has entered into a partnership with the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) with a view to jointly embark on trade and other business related activities,while also deepening economic partnership between both countries.

The request towards the partnership was granted in Abuja when the Ukrainian Ambassador to Nigeria, Valerii Alesandruk paid a collaboration visit to the Chamber during which they also congratulated the President on his recent inauguration.

President of the Chamber, Adetokunbo Kayode who presided over the meeting where the deal was sealed said in a statement issued on Sunday that the Chamber is interested in mobilising her members, the stakeholders, concerned authorities and resources to ensure that the forthcoming Trade mission by Ukrainian investors and business community as well as other commercial activities of the Embassy are of huge success.

The Ambassador who was accompanied by the Deputy Head of Mission/First Secretary, Serhi Yushkevch had earlier informed the chamber of the visit to Nigeria of Ukrainian investors including business representatives of approximately 12 Ukrainian companies to be led by the Deputy Minister for Economic Development and Trade, Nataliya Mykolska.

The Ambassador informed the Chamber that as the trade mission envisages visiting Nigeria from 18th-21st March, 2018, he was approaching the chamber to “consider the opportunities of ACCI to host Nigeria-Ukraine Business Forum with the possibilities of using ACCI’s premises, equipment and services.

“To disseminate the information about Ukrainian Trade Mission among ACCI members and to help in searching reliable and experienced Nigerian partners for Ukrainian businessmen taking part in this trade mission and promote Ukraine and its trade mission through ACCI’s media opportunities.

“To consider the possibility of signing an agreement on cooperation with Kyiv Chamber of Commerce and Industry”, he added.

Kayode who is the 10th President of the Chamber also used the occasion to inform his guests that with the setting up a Secretariat with four Centres namely: Business Entrepreneurship, Skills and Technology Centre (BEST), the Abuja Trade and Convention (ATC) Centre and the Policy Advocacy and Advisory Centre, (PAAC), they are on the way to becoming the leading chamber in the country.

HARRISON EDEH, ABUJA