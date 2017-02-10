UN Central Emergency Response Funds allocates $22mn to Nigeria

The UN Central Emergency Response Fund says Nigeria has received the largest allocation of 22 million dollars from the 100 million dollars so far released for January.

The agency’s spokesman, Abiodun Banire, made this known in the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) monthly brief.

Banire said that the fund was part of the efforts to cover for funding shortfalls impacting response activities across nine most neglected crises globally.

He said that the humanitarian partners would priorities food and nutrition, health, shelter, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) assistance to people hit by crisis in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa.

“A team from UNOCHA’s Funding Coordination Section arrived in Nigeria mid-January to commence groundwork for setting up a Nigeria-based pool fund.

“Once established, Nigeria Humanitarian fund will afford humanitarian partners an additional funding window to respond to urgent needs of the affected populations in North-East region of Nigeria.

“Six donor agencies have already expressed interest in contributing to the pool fund which is expected to come on stream around April 2017,’’ he said.

Banire also said that no fewer than one million people were assisted with food last month in the North-East.

He said that about 5.1 million dollars has been projected to face emergency and crisis levels of food insecurity in March.

Banire said, “In January, the Food Security Sector provided cash or in-kind food assistance to more than one million new and pre-existing people-in-need.

“The assistance provided included 1.1 million people in Borno and Yobe who received assistance through in-kind transfers like food distribution and through cash-based transfers.

“Also, 51,171 people received agricultural inputs through the distribution of seeds, tools, fertilizer, poultry and restocking with small ruminants, as well as assistance for alternative livelihoods through small-scale enterprises and other cash generating activities.’’

He said that 3.4 million people, children aged six to 59 months, pregnant and lactating women required nutrition assistance in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

According to him, about 450,000 children aged six to 59 months of the number would suffer from severe acute malnutrition.

He said that 2,731 children were treated for severe acute malnutrition in the month under review.

The agency spokesman said that 70 per cent of them recovered, while 14 per cent dropped out of treatment and five per cent died.

He advocated for international support and resources to scale up life-saving assistance to people affected by conflict in the North-East.

Banire assured of donors commitment toward addressing the issues of extreme poverty and underdevelopment fuelling conflict in the region.

“We will adopt a resilience-building approach to link humanitarian and development assistance and ensure humanitarian needs are met in the short-term.

“Efforts are being made to stimulate early recovery and long-term growth for the affected populations and communities,’’ he said.