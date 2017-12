The passage of the revised version of the 2018 to 2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) is hanging in the balance following last Thursday 1.8mbpd crude production cap approved by Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Consideration of the MTEF/FSP, which provides the parameters upon which the national budget is…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.