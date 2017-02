While the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service plans to rake in N30 billion monthly internally generated revenue (IGR) in 2017, tourism experts say that the state could earn more, if conscious efforts are made at developing the 180 kilometre coastline which is currently lying fallow. The experts noted that the coastline was neglected due to…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.