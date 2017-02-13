UNICEF lauds Army for supporting UN humanitarian agencies in Maiduguri

This is contained in a statement issued by Lt.-Col. Kingsley Samuel, the Deputy Director Army Public Relations 7 Division on Sunday.

Samuel said that the UNICEF Country Representatives, Mohammed Fall gave the commendation when he paid a visit to the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the division Brig.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu.

He said the secure environment provided by Nigerian Army had helped the organisation and others to achieve their mandate.

““Thank you for protecting civilians and by extension protecting children which is part and parcel of our mandate,’’ he said.

He reiterated their mandate of providing critical assistance to children caught up in the conflict in North East part of the country.

The GOC, in his respons expressed appreciation to the team for the cooperation already existing between Nigerian Army and UNICEF.

The GOC highlighted some efforts made by the Division towards alleviating the sufferings of children caught up in conflict.

He said the Division had built a school that was providing for more than 5,000 pupils living in Bakassi IDP Camp.

He assured the agency of safety, protection and continuous collaboration in the discharge of their duties.