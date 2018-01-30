UNICEF seeks $3.6bn for children suffering in Nigeria, 50 other countries

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) appealed for $3.6 billion to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to 48 million children living through conflict, natural disasters and other emergencies in Nigeria and 50 other countries.

Children are the most vulnerable in conflicts that have ravaged Nigeria and countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

According to the statement by the agency on Tuesday, around the world, violent conflict is driving humanitarian needs to critical levels.

Manuel Fontaine, UNICEF director of emergency programmes, said children cannot wait for wars to be brought to an end, with crises threatening the immediate survival and long term future of children and young people on a catastrophic scale.

“Children are the most vulnerable when conflict or disaster causes the collapse of essential services such as healthcare, water and sanitation. Unless the international community takes urgent action to protect and provide life-saving assistance to these children, they face an increasingly bleak future.” Fontaine said.

Fontaine also said that parties to conflicts are showing a blatant disregard for the lives of children.

“117 million people living through emergencies lack access to safe water and in many countries affected by conflict, more children die from diseases caused by unclean water and poor sanitation than from direct violence.

“Approximately 84 per cent ($3.015 billion) of the 2018 funding appeal is for work in countries affected by humanitarian crises borne of violence and conflict, Fontaine said.

The world is becoming a more dangerous place for many children, with almost one in four children now living in a country affected by conflict or disaster. For too many of these children, daily life is a nightmare.

The spread of water-borne diseases is one of the greatest threats to children’s lives in crises. Attacks on water and sanitation infrastructure, siege tactics which deny children access to safe water, as well as forced displacement into areas with no water and sanitation infrastructure – all leave children and families at risk of relying on contaminated water and unsafe sanitation. Girls and women face additional threats, as they often fulfil the role of collecting water for their families in dangerous situations.